Monrovia Police: Arrest in Attempted Murder; Firefighter's Command Post Trailer Burglarized; Officers Buy Food for Hungry Panhandler; Etc.

Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 8:10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a verbal argument between a father and a son. Investigation revealed the argument turned physical, and the father’s wife was also injured during the fight. The father was arrested for domestic violence.
Grand Theft Auto
October 1 at 9:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in the 700 block of E. Central. On September 30 at approximately 3:00 p.m., two suspects went to view a used vehicle at the dealership. An employee started the truck, and one of the suspects distracted the employee, while the second suspect entered the truck and fled in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 11:18 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of E. Lime. The caller stated she heard sounds in the alley and looked out and saw a female suspect open a car door and go inside. A second caller advised he had video of the suspect damaging his patio lights. Officers checked the area and located the subject. She was positively identified and arrested for vehicle tampering and vandalism.
Theft
October 2 at 8:28 a.m., a gardener working at a home in the 400 block of N. Magnolia reported that two suspects driving a white van just took his gardening equipment from the back of his pickup truck. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 2 at 9:27 a.m., an employee of a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported that someone had shattered one of her car windows. The suspect did not enter the vehicle or take anything. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 11:04 p.m., a female subject came into the police department lobby to report she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend earlier in the evening while at a residence in the 500 block of E. Olive. Officers conducted an investigation and located the suspect. He was arrested for domestic violence and the violation of a restraining order.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 11:58 p.m., officers patrolling the 500 block of W. Colorado were waved down by a resident. She complained about suspicious people coming and going from a nearby garage. Officers located two subjects matching her description. An investigation revealed that one of them had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 2:29 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen. The officers obtained the license plate number and description, and began checking the area. A short time later, officers saw the vehicle exit the freeway at Huntington and enter a nearby parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained a suspect. He was positively identified by the victim as the person who stole his vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
Battery
October 3 at 6:21 a.m., an employee of a fast food restaurant in the 200 block of W. Huntington called police to report a battery incident. Two employees were just battered by a male suspect who attempted to follow them inside the restaurant, which is not open for business yet. When told he could not enter the building, he hit both employees in the face and fled. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 3 at 2:08 p.m., a motorist reported another vehicle just collided into his vehicle at the intersection of Monterey and Huntington, then fled the scene. Officers arrived and took statements from the reporting party. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 2:26 p.m., security for a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a customer just left the store with merchandise and did not pay. Officers located the subject and returned the stolen property to the store. The subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Disturbing the Peace
October 3 at 3:08 p.m., a customer at a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject who was disturbing the peace by walking through the shopping center panhandling for money or food. She said she felt he was being too aggressive by approaching people. Officers located the subject, who apologized and said he was just really hungry because he hadn't eaten in two days. The officers purchased food out of pocket and fed the man. He was extremely grateful and thanked the officers for their kindness and compassion.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 1:00 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Violet called police to report an unknown subject was banging on her front door. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 2:23 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Mayflower called police to report an unknown subject was pounding on her front door. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for and a sobering period.
Shots Fired
October 4 at 2:24 a.m., several residents in the 300 block of E. Palm called police to report hearing a single gunshot and then a vehicle speeding away. Officers arrived on scene and checked the area. One bullet hole was located in the front door of an apartment. The occupants of the apartment were contacted and they were okay. The bullet went through the front door and into a wall, which leads to another apartment. That apartment was also checked, and it was confirmed that the bullet did not exit the wall. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 4 at 2:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called to report a subject vandalizing a wall with spray paint. Officers arrived and saw the graffiti, but the subject was already gone and could not be located. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 2:53 a.m., several calls were received in dispatch reporting shots fired in the 100 block of McKinley. One caller reported a male subject was down in the alley. Officers arrived and located a subject in the alley. He had sustained one gunshot wound to his leg, which was non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A crime scene was established and evidence was collected. The suspect was eventually identified and a wanted person warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 6 at 6:56 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department located and detained the suspect at Duarte and Wardell. Monrovia officers responded to their location and arrested the suspect.
Grand Theft Auto
October 4 at 12:19 p.m., an employee at a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Huntington parked his vehicle in the parking lot and went into work. After work, he returned to his vehicle and saw it had been stolen from the parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 10:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a disturbance. They arrived and discovered a female adult had battered a male adult, her boyfriend, causing injury. Officers conducted a domestic violence investigation and determined the female was the primary aggressor. She was arrested for domestic violence.
Burglary
October 5 at 5:48 a.m., an employee at a gym in the 200 block of W. Duarte arrived and saw it had been burglarized. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that an unknown suspect gained entry through a window. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 6 at 9:32 a.m., an officer was driving through a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he was stopped by security, who told him a subject was seen pulling a trashcan with wheels through the store. They believed he had hidden merchandise in the trashcan and tried to stop him as he left the store, but were not successful. Officers checked the area for the subject, but were unable to locate him. Store security checked the surveillance cameras, which captured the subject selecting merchandise and placing it inside the trashcan. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 6 at 2:25 p.m., a box trailer used by California Fire as a command post was parked in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington over the weekend. When staff returned to the trailer, they discovered someone had broken into the two side compartments. The loss was a propane tank, a five gallon gas tank, and the automatic leveling computer. Officers did an area check and found the propane and gas tanks discarded nearby. This investigation is continuing.
Prowler
October 6 at 8:05 p.m., a female resident in the 100 block of N. Primrose reported seeing a male suspect peeping into her restroom window. She had reported the same suspect peeping in her home the night prior. There was also a peeping report filed by another victim the week prior that lives on Stedman. The suspect is described as a male white, 20-30 years old, with thick eyebrows. A short time later, a resident in the 200 block of Primrose reported seeing a male subject in his backyard with a flashlight. Officers checked the surrounding area, but were not able to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 7 at 6:59 p.m., a caller was inside his residence in the 100 block of N. Mountain when he heard a loud crashing noise. He went outside and found his garage door had been caved in and damaged. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It appears a vehicle pulled into his driveway, possibly to turn around, and it collided into the garage door. The vehicle fled to scene. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
October 7 at 11:29 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The caller said he had witnessed a male subject breaking into a parked vehicle at the location. The suspect fled in a tan vehicle prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
