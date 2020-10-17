One Section of Wilderness Preserve Trail Apparently Wiped Out

Blue = trail, Yellow = bulldozed area (I think), Red = wiped out section of trail.
While the Bobcat fire did not damage the Monrovia Hillside Wilderness Preserve, the preserve did suffer rather severe damage from bulldozing, according to people I've spoken with who have accessed the area or are otherwise in a position to know.
The report is that bulldozing along the area known as Coyote Ridge (perhaps to build a fire break) spilled dirt down the hillside and obliterated the section of the trail made up of steep single-track switchbacks.
In the map above I've shown the trail in blue, where I understand the bulldozing to have been in yellow, and the obliterated part of the trail in red.
The city has reported that the preserve will be open soon, but clearly it will not be the same for some time.
- Brad Haugaard
