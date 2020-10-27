Gumdrop and Goody Looking for a Home Together

If you’ve been needing something sweet in your life, seven-month-old Gumdrop just might be the kitten for you! Gumdrop and her brother Goody arrived at the shelter as shy kittens, but have been coming out of their shells in their foster home. Gumdrop is the more curious of the two – she loves playing and exploring. She’s also the more confident cat, and she’s showing her brother that humans are great and can provide lots of nice petting and snacks. Ideally Gumdrop would go to a home with Goody since they’re such good friends. And who wouldn’t love that? You can have two beautiful house panthers exploring your home - what a treat!
Gumdrop is eligible for a 30-day adoption trial. Take her home for a month, get to know and love her, and we’ll provide all the supplies. At the end of 30 days, you can make your adoption official. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get your adoption trial started!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
