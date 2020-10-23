Canyon Park from Above; Pipeline Work on Mountain; E-Books for the Library; Veggie Workshop; Landlord Survey

~ Above is an aerial video of Canyon Park after the Bobcat fire.
~ Starting on Monday, October 26, Southern California Gas Company and National Pipeline will begin installing a new distribution line on Mountain Avenue just north of Lemon Avenue. Work will be between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and most of the job should be done by November 6. Expect lane closures on the shoulders north and south lanes. If you have questions or concerns, call Public Works at 932-5575 or email pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us
~ The Monrovia Public Library has received $5,000 grant, which it will use to purchase e-books.
~ Monrovia Community Garden will host a Winter Vegetable Workshop on November 14, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. through Zoom. Register by email at info@monroviacommunitygarden.org.
~ If you're a residential landlord, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments - building on the LA County Development Authority's Homeless Incentive Program - wants to hear from you. The survey it has developed typically takes no more than 5 minutes to complete and responses are confidential. Complete survey before October 31 for a chance to win a $25 Visa gift card. Survey: https://is.gd/Zca5ac
