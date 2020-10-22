News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Health Department Fines Some Monrovia Restaurants

County health officials handed out fines of up to $500 to several Monrovia restaurants in connection with alleged violations of COVID restrictions, according to an article in the Monrovia Weekly. https://is.gd/h1mI8n

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)