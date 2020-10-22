News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Health Department Fines Some Monrovia Restaurants
County health officials handed out fines of up to $500 to several Monrovia restaurants in connection with alleged violations of COVID restrictions, according to an article in the Monrovia Weekly.
https://is.gd/h1mI8n
Brad Haugaard
10/22/2020
