Halloween Decorating Contest Winners


Here are the winners of the city's Halloween Home and Old Town Decorating Contest.

Home Contest Winners
  • Best Inflatable Display - 309 N. Madison Ave.
  • Best Light Display - 746 Ocean View Ave.
  • Best Pumpkin Display - 802 S. California Ave.
  • Judge's Award - 516 E. Foothill Blvd.
  • Haunted House Display - 848 Ridgeside Dr.
  • Most Creative Display - 125 Acacia Ave.
Business Contest Winners
  • Best Pumpkin Display - Puff Monkey, 427 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Judge's Award - Law Offices of Mauro Fiore, Jr. 136 E. Lemon Ave.
  • Haunted House Display - Douglas Elliman, 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Most Creative Display - Art Time Classes, 162 W. Foothill Blvd.
  • Spookiest Display - Hop Secret Brewing at Myrtle Tree Café, 405 S. Myrtle Ave.

Click through for details and a bigger map: https://is.gd/riMCjO

- Brad Haugaard

