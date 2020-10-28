Halloween Decorating Contest Winners

Here are the winners of the city's Halloween Home and Old Town Decorating Contest.
Home Contest Winners
- Best Inflatable Display - 309 N. Madison Ave.
- Best Light Display - 746 Ocean View Ave.
- Best Pumpkin Display - 802 S. California Ave.
- Judge's Award - 516 E. Foothill Blvd.
- Haunted House Display - 848 Ridgeside Dr.
- Most Creative Display - 125 Acacia Ave.
Business Contest Winners
- Best Pumpkin Display - Puff Monkey, 427 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Judge's Award - Law Offices of Mauro Fiore, Jr. 136 E. Lemon Ave.
- Haunted House Display - Douglas Elliman, 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Most Creative Display - Art Time Classes, 162 W. Foothill Blvd.
- Spookiest Display - Hop Secret Brewing at Myrtle Tree Café, 405 S. Myrtle Ave.
