You Can Contribute Video to This Year's Online Monrovia Days Celebration

Monrovia Days, like so many things this year, will be virtual, an online video made up of clips shot by members of the community.
The compilation will be aired at special Facebook Watch Party on May 16.
To participate, send in a short video with Happy Birthday Monrovia wishes from you and your family. Maybe video of your own parade in your backyard or living room or how your family does a pie eating contest – however you celebrate.
Submission details here: https://is.gd/71AlfN
- Brad Haugaard
