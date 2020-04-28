News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sprout Ready to Blossom at Your House

Five-year-old Sprout is truly blossoming (or sprouting, you might say) in her foster home. Although she was a little shy at the shelter, she just needed time to gain some confidence in a calm environment. Her foster human reports that Sprout now enjoys being carried around and will purr non-stop when she's in someone's arms. She'll also do slow blinks (the cat version of a hug) if you call her "baby girl." Sprout is a true sweetie who will grow into a beautiful flower in a loving home.

Currently, all adoption fees are waived, made possible by the Spence Family and Capital Group. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
