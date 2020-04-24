News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch From Something Healthy
Lunch from Something Healthy, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the Southwest Salad with a banana on the side for $9.25. Very nice. Here's a
link
.
- Brad Haugaard
4/24/2020
restaurants
