News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---

Lunch From Something Healthy


Lunch from Something Healthy, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the Southwest Salad with a banana on the side for $9.25. Very nice. Here's a link.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)