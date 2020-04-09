Monrovia Police: Details on Street Racing Accident; Thefts; Fraud; But No Home Burglaries ...

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 252 service events, resulting in 38 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 2 at 12:14 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision that just occurred at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. Monrovia Paramedics and Officers responded and arrived on scene. The occupants of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Medical Assist
April 2 at 8:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of California regarding a medical assist. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive and unconscious female on the ground. They were informed by her boyfriend that she had overdosed on Fentanyl. The officers positioned her flat on the ground and administered Narcan and the subject became responsive. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Fraud
April 3 at 12:22 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report a fraud incident. A female subject rented two rooms using someone else's identification and debit cards. When the debit card got declined, the employee went to assist her and noticed that the person checking in did not match the physical appearance on the identification card. The suspect fled the scene. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 4 at 12:46 a.m., an officer was traveling south on Myrtle, passing Maple, when he saw an unoccupied vehicle parked along the west curb with four flat tires and what appeared to be fresh traffic collision damage. The vehicle returned registered out of Baldwin Park. Baldwin Park Police spoke with the registered owner, who advised that his tires went flat and he was going to pick up the vehicle tomorrow. The officer checked the area and located traffic collision damage to the center median at Myrtle and Chestnut. The vehicle was towed. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Fraud
April 4 at 3:32 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called police to report that sometime during the night someone smashed the rear window of his vehicle and stole his backpack, wallet and laptop from inside. The suspect used the victim's debit card at a Circle K and a 76 Gas Station in El Monte. Investigation continuing.
Street Racing / Injury Traffic Collision
April 4 at 1:08 p.m., an injury traffic collision involving street racing was reported in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Two motorists were seen racing one another at a high rate of speed, heading south on Myrtle. Both vehicles were estimated to be traveling well in excess of the posted 40 miles per hour speed limit. As the two motorists were racing, one of them swerved into the opposing lane of traffic and collided into a motorist traveling north. The racing vehicle split in half, leaving the front half in the roadway. The rear half struck an Edison pole, catching the vehicle and the wooden pole on fire. Electrical wires from the pole broke off and were hanging. The driver of the vehicle involved in the race was ejected and found in the street with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had major, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid care to both injured drivers until Monrovia Fire Department Paramedics arrived. The Monrovia Fire Department provided first aid to the injured drivers and extinguished the fire. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The Arcadia Police Department responded to assist, utilizing their Major Accident Investigation Team. The other vehicle involved in the racing incident did not stop and could not be located. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 5 at 8:36 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a female and two male subjects had just taken a package of cigarettes. Officers responded and searched for the subjects, but were unable to locate them. The store advised they would file the report online. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
April 6 at 7:06 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill called to report that sometime over the past two days all of his tires and rims were removed from this vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 11:39 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Lotone Street called police to report that her mother and her mother's live-in boyfriend were involved in a physical altercation. The caller also reported that the suspect is on probation and has a felony warrant. Officers responded to the location and contacted the victim. The suspect was in the house and initially did not respond to commands to exit the home. He was ultimately detained and arrested without incident.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 8:48 p.m., a caller reported a solo traffic collision in the 400 block of W. Foothill. An officer arrived and saw a vehicle had struck a light pole. The driver did not have any injuries. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 8 at 2:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report a vehicle his company purchased turned out to be a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. Investigation continuing.
