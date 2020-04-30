Tentative School Reopening Plan

While sharing an update to the roadmap to reopening the state in a phased approach, Gov. Newsom highlighted four stages:
- Safety and Preparedness
- Lower Risk Workplaces
- Higher Risk Workplaces
- End of Stay at Home Order
Under Stage 2, schools and childcare facilities would reopen and schools could begin the 2020-21 academic year in late July or August to address the learning losses that students have faced due to school dismissal. Though no definitive statement was made by Gov. Newsom, I want to affirm to you that the health and safety of our students and school community come first.
There are many unanswered questions that need to be addressed – most importantly, how will we ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. MUSD will continue to seek advice from experts and the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE). The District will make certain that every concern has been addressed to ensure the safety of our students and school community before we reopen.
- Brad Haugaard
