Citrus College Wins Award for Its Instagram Page

The winning team.
Citrus College’s Instagram account (instagram.com/citrus.college) was recently awarded second place in a nationwide contest hosted by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.
According to NCMPR’s website, the Paragon Awards are “the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and PR professionals at two‐year colleges.” Awards are presented to those who made outstanding achievements in design, communication and social media. At the 2020 Paragon Awards, there were nearly 2,000 entries in 53 categories.
The college’s Instagram account, managed by the Citrus College Communications and External Relations Office, won silver in a social media category for its clean aesthetic and eye‐catching imagery.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment