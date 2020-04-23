How Monrovia Schools Will Grade Students Attending Virtual Classes

Here are the guidelines it has come up with together with the Monrovia Teachers Association:
Elementary Grading Practices
Grades are to be assigned and feedback given for work completed. Since elementary report cards are standards-based, as teachers develop and teach standards-based lessons, feedback is to be given and data collected on gains made toward standards mastery. As work is assessed and feedback given, a student may improve his/her grade.
For the final report cards, grades TK-3 will be provided specific comments that communicate the success on the standards learned. For grades 4 and 5, teachers will give comments and assign standards-based scores on the most essential standard areas. Where applicable, teachers may use the comment “standard not taught or assessed.”
Secondary Grading Practices
Students will be assigned work aligned to the state standards during this quarter, focusing on projects and work that can be completed online. As work is assessed and feedback given, a student may improve his/her grade for a final semester grade.
- Third quarter grades should be used as a baseline. No student’s final grade will be lower than the grade assigned at the third quarter. This is an opportunity for our students to improve.
- The assigned and graded work from March 17 to June 3 will be used to maintain and improve the student’s status from the third quarter.
- Students may opt for a credit/no credit grading option until May 15. After that date, a student may submit an appeal letter to the instructor, who will submit the letter with his/her recommendation to the school principal.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment