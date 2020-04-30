News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
More Than Half of Monrovia Coronavirus Cases at Duarte Road Care Facility
The LA County Department of Public Health is reporting (https://is.gd/ptHp67) 46 Coronavirus cases in Monrovia, up two from yesterday.
Also, there were 8 cases in unincorporated (i.e. - county) Monrovia, at the far south end of town. That's one more than yesterday.
The one death that has occurred in town was at Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center, on Duarte Road. This care facility also today reports 13 cases of the virus among staff (there were 10 yesterday) and 11 cases among patients (there were 9 yesterday).
This appears to account for more than 50 percent of Monrovia cases.
The county health department notes that facilities' "inclusion on this list does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the facility."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/30/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment