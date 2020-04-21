News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Citrus College Sets Graduation for Dec. 5
Because of the coronavirus, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has re-set its graduation date to December 5. Details:
https://is.gd/gJXnL5
Thanks to Gayle Montgomery for the tip. :-)
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/21/2020
