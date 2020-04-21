News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Citrus College Sets Graduation for Dec. 5

Because of the coronavirus, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has re-set its graduation date to December 5. Details: https://is.gd/gJXnL5

Thanks to Gayle Montgomery for the tip. :-)

- Brad Haugaard
