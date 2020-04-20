News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Coronavirus Count: 20
Twenty Coronavirus cases in Monrovia now, up two from yesterday, according to the county.
https://is.gd/wsmpOa
- Brad Haugaard
4/20/2020
