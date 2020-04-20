News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Coronavirus Count: 20

Twenty Coronavirus cases in Monrovia now, up two from yesterday, according to the county. https://is.gd/wsmpOa

- Brad Haugaard
