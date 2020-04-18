News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Still Needs to Buy Water; Tax on New Development
~ Buying 1,000 acre feet of water (an acre-foot is an acre covered a foot deep in water) from Azusa for $789,360. Monrovia's allotment of groundwater from the Upper San Gabriel Municipal Water District is 5,740.8 acre feet per year, but we use 1,209.2 acre feet more than that, so we're buying extra from a city that isn't using its full allotment. https://is.gd/PBk4qg
~ Imposing a special tax on the planned 436-unit Alexan Foothills Project, that will be located just west of the City's Station Square Transit Village. The tax is to cover the additional need for city services the project will generate. https://is.gd/az05PL
The Council meeting will be online. You can follow it here: www.foothillsmedia.org/monrovia
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/18/2020
