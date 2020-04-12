Happy Easter, Monrovia!
Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen. - Luke 24: 5-6
Here is a list of online church services today in Monrovia.
Calvary Chapel Monrovia, or on Facebook (1307 S Myrtle) - 10 a.m.
Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 West Olive Ave) 10:45 a.m., 6 p.m.
Fellowship Monrovia (Monrovia High) - 9 and 11 a.m.
First Lutheran (1227 S Magnolia) 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian (Foothill and Myrtle) - 10 a.m.
Hope Unlimited Church (1900 Walker Ave) - 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m.
IFGF (Palm and Primrose) 10:30 a.m.
Mountainside Communion Church (Colorado and Magnolia) 10 a.m.
Second Baptist Church, or on Facebook (925 S Shamrock) - 10:45 a.m.
Vineyard (223 S Encinitas Ave) - 10 a.m.
Lives again our glorious King
Where, O death is now thy sting?
Once He died, our souls to saveWhere thy victory, O grave?
Soar we now where Christ has led
Following our exalted Head
Made like Him, like Him we riseOurs the cross, the grave, the skies.
Charles Wesley (1707-1788)
- Brad Haugaard
