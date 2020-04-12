News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Happy Easter, Monrovia


Happy Easter, Monrovia!

 Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen. - Luke 24: 5-6
Here is a list of online church services today in Monrovia.

 Calvary Chapel Monrovia, or on Facebook  (1307 S Myrtle) -  10 a.m.

 Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 West Olive Ave) 10:45 a.m., 6 p.m.

 Fellowship Monrovia (Monrovia High) - 9 and 11 a.m.

 First Lutheran (1227 S Magnolia) 9 a.m.

 First Presbyterian (Foothill and Myrtle) - 10 a.m.

 Hope Unlimited Church (1900 Walker Ave) - 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m.

 IFGF (Palm and Primrose) 10:30 a.m.

 Mountainside Communion Church (Colorado and Magnolia) 10 a.m.

 Second Baptist Church, or on Facebook (925 S Shamrock) - 10:45 a.m.

 Vineyard (223 S Encinitas Ave) - 10 a.m.
Lives again our glorious King

Where, O death is now thy sting?

Once He died, our souls to save
Where thy victory, O grave?
Soar we now where Christ has led

Following our exalted Head

Made like Him, like Him we rise
Ours the cross, the grave, the skies.
Charles Wesley (1707-1788)


 - Brad Haugaard
