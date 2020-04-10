Monrovia Schools to Use New Software to Communicate With Parents

ParentSquare allows us to use a single platform for all of our communication from the District, schools, classrooms, and school activity groups. The partnership will strengthen dialogue between school and home and empower everyone within the school community to stay connected and informed.
ParentSquare is designed to facilitate participation across our school communities. It provides principals, teachers, staff, and parents the opportunity to send and receive school and class information, share pictures and files, see calendar items, and sign up to volunteer.
ParentSquare features important communication tools:
The use of this new tool will allow us to engage every parent and ensure the opportunity to actively participate in your child’s education.
For more information on ParentSquare, visit www.parentsquare.com.
We look forward to connecting with you all and opening the door to more access between our District and your family.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
