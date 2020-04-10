News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Schools to Use New Software to Communicate With Parents

ParentSquare allows us to use a single platform for all of our communication from the District, schools, classrooms, and school activity groups. The partnership will strengthen dialogue between school and home and empower everyone within the school community to stay connected and informed.

ParentSquare is designed to facilitate participation across our school communities. It provides principals, teachers, staff, and parents the opportunity to send and receive school and class information, share pictures and files, see calendar items, and sign up to volunteer.

ParentSquare features important communication tools:
  • Urgent alerts with two-way communication
  • Attendance notifications
  • Teacher and classroom communication
  • Direct messaging
  • Parent-teacher conference sign-ups
All school, grade level, and classroom information will be sent to your computer or phone via email and/or text. You can also download the free ParentSquare App right onto your phone for easier access. The app also allows you to specify how and when you receive notifications.

The use of this new tool will allow us to engage every parent and ensure the opportunity to actively participate in your child’s education.

For more information on ParentSquare, visit www.parentsquare.com.

We look forward to connecting with you all and opening the door to more access between our District and your family.

Sincerely,

Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)