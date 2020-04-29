News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Coronavirus Days - A Good Time to Do Road Work


With people off the streets it’s a good time to get road work done. Repainting the turn lane at Myrtle and Foothill. (Photo by Kelly Moran.)

- Brad Haugaard 
