Citrus College Students May Get Financial and Tech Help From Citrus College Foundation Program

Providing Assistance for Student Success (PASS) is designed to help Citrus College students who are unable to continue their education as a result of the public health crisis currently impacting the nation. Supported by an initial $100,000 grant from the Citrus College Foundation, this initiative will provide resources and support that will enable struggling students to reach their educational goals.
The debut of the Citrus College PASS initiative comes on the heels of a March 26 announcement that the physical closure of the college campus, which began March 18, was being extended through June 12, 2020. As a result, students will receive remote instruction and student support services for the duration of the spring 2020 semester.
"We understand that this sudden transition to a remote learning environment has created unexpected challenges for some students. For this reason, the college is eager to announce the launch of Citrus College PASS," said Dr. Geraldine M. Perri, superintendent/president of Citrus College. "The goal of this initiative is to remove obstacles or barriers that may prevent students from completing their education. This collaborative effort is made possible by partners, supporters and friends of the Citrus College Foundation."
The Citrus College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides resources to further the Citrus Community College District's mission of advancing student success, is actively soliciting donors to help provide financial support for Citrus College PASS. In fact, the Foundation's board of directors meet regularly to organize and plan how to best address the needs of the college during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Foundation's initial response was to begin providing technology support to those students who rely heavily on the college's computer resources. However, we quickly realized that a lack of technology is only one challenge students are facing as a result of COVID-19," said Christina M. Garcia, director of the Citrus College Foundation. "Therefore, in partnership with the college's academic affairs and student services divisions, we have established Citrus College PASS as a means of financially supporting student success efforts during these difficult times."
One way in which Citrus College PASS will immediately help students is by enabling the Foundation to distribute COVID-19 Technology Support Grants. These one-time funds are intended to help students make technology purchases that will allow them to continue their coursework remotely.
"I am very proud of the patience and resilience demonstrated by the students, faculty and staff of Citrus College during these unprecedented times. I am also incredibly grateful to the Citrus College Foundation and its supporters for diligently working to find solutions to the very real problems our students are facing," said Dr. Patricia A. Rasmussen, president of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees. "Although the days and months ahead are uncertain, I know that Citrus College and its students will successfully navigate these challenges, and that the lessons learned will pave the way for a brighter future."
For more information and to contribute to the Citrus College PASS initiative, contact the Citrus College Foundation at foundation@citruscollege.edu.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
