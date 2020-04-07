Company Will Manufacture Ventilator Systems in Monrovia

The Mullen 8 system is designed as a low-cost, compact, emergency-use ventilator that can be mass-produced from readily available parts to distribute to hospitals, field hospitals and military combat support hospitals.
Mullen Technologies’ portable device is designed with a low-draw, high-torque drive motor for adjusting between six and 12 respirations per minute, along with a battery system designed for dozens of hours on a single charge with the ability to be plugged into a traditional power source. Its primary function is for emergencies when larger devices are unavailable.
Chairman & CEO David Michery said in a news release that the company dedicated 40,000 square feet of its facility for production and expects to begin at a rate of 5,000 to 10,000 units per week with delivery by the end of May. He expects the price to be no more than $3,000 per unit.
“These units can be the difference between life and death for thousands of people that require immediate respiratory assistance at hospitals that are unable to meet critical patient demand,” Michery said. “We are moving incredibly fast on this initiative and have a strong team working around the clock, targeting the end of April 2020 to have the first full set of production units ready by. We’ve also been able to leverage our advanced engineering team in Europe and the U.S. to finalize the design and testing and expect to begin manufacturing in record time.”
Source: Mullen Technologies press release
- Brad Haugaard
