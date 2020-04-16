News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Steals Gas By Punching Hole in Gas Tank; Dad Threatens Son With Machete; She Calls for Help, Gets Arrested
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 269 service events, resulting in 41 investigations.
Battery
April 9 at 8:02 a.m., the manager of a pharmacy in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject approached him during store opening and wanted to return a cell phone he claimed was purchased at the store. The manager refused to accept the return and the subject spit on the manager, then fled the area. Officers searched for the subject, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 9 at 4:50 p.m., a motorist reported another driver collided into their vehicle at the intersection of Colorado and Ivy, then fled the scene of the collision. Officers responded and searched for the hit and run vehicle, but could not locate it. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 11 at 10:04 a.m., the owner of a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle reported his vehicle had been stolen the previous afternoon. Officers responded and entered the vehicle into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
April 11 at 1:24 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks reported a female subject just took his silver GT bicycle that he left in front of his home and rode away, heading east on Royal Oaks. Officers searched the area, but didn’t locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism
April 11 at 3:20 p.m., a caller reported her father was chasing a male subject in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She said the subject had punched a hole in the fuel tank to her dad's parked vehicle, causing it to leak its fuel into a container the suspect placed under the tank. The subject was apprehended and arrested.
Robbery
April 11 at 8:37 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a robbery. The suspect had the clerk open the liquor cabinet and he selected liquor, which he took and fled the store without paying for the merchandise. The employee followed the suspect, and once outside, she asked for the items back. The suspect pushed her with his shoulder and fled the scene. Investigation continuing.
Domestic Violence / Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Vehicle)
April 11 at 8:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview called police to report a domestic violence incident. She reported her husband had punched her during an argument. Their youngest son called a relative to inform him what happened. The argument continued, and the husband grabbed a machete from inside his vehicle and started walking towards their son, challenging him to do something. The son walked a few houses down and the husband got into his truck, accelerated and attempted to strike his son with his truck. He attempted to do this a few times. The son was not harmed. The husband left the scene prior to the police department being notified. The husband was not located. A wanted persons entry was made into the law enforcement wanted persons system for the husband.
Grand Theft Auto
April 12 at 11:02 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm called to report his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. Just after the report was taken, the El Monte Police Department advised they had located the vehicle, which was found unoccupied. Investigation continuing.
Wanted Persons – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 1:50 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Grand called to report a subject trespassing on his property. Officers responded, contacted the subject and learned he was wanted for burglary by Monrovia detectives on an unrelated case. The victim of the trespass did not desire prosecution, but the suspect was arrested for the burglary.
Grand Theft Auto / Vehicle Recovered / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 4:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a woman was in the store who had committed thefts in the past. Officers responded and located the vehicle she arrived in with a male subject in the driver's seat. A computer check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen. The male subject was arrested for grand theft auto and warrants. The female was contacted, but she did not commit a crime, so she was released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 13 at 4:17 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the 200 block of N. Myrtle. A vehicle pulled out of a driveway from an apartment complex and collided with a vehicle traveling south on Myrtle. Both drivers involved complained of pain, but neither wanted to be transported to the hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 14 at 7:25 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Sunset called to report that his golf clubs were taken from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Investigation continuing.
Metro Line Train / Pedestrian Collision
April 15 at 8:45 a.m., a collision occurred involving the Metro L Line train and two pedestrians, an adult and a child. The train was traveling east and the pedestrians were struck on the tracks at the intersection of California. Both of the pedestrians died on scene. The investigation is being handled by the Monrovia Police Department’s Detective Bureau in conjunction with the Arcadia Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team and the Los Angeles Metro Rail.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 7:27 p.m., a neighbor called to report that a female subject was on the balcony of her apartment yelling for help. Officers arrived and figured out which apartment it was. Once they had spoken to the two occupants, they determined the female that was yelling for help had battered her husband. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 4/16/2020
