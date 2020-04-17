News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch From LeRoy’s

Lunch yesterday from LeRoy’s, on the north side of Huntington just west of Mayflower. Called in (357-5076) and got the Pastrami Melt with coleslaw for $8.69.  Picked it up 10 minutes later. Lots of pastrami and very tasty. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)