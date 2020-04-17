News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch From LeRoy’s
Lunch yesterday from LeRoy’s, on the north side of Huntington just west of Mayflower. Called in (357-5076) and got the Pastrami Melt with coleslaw for $8.69. Picked it up 10 minutes later. Lots of pastrami and very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/17/2020
Labels:
restaurants
