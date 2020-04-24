Apply to Serve on City Commissions; Sidewalk Poetry; Virtual Story and Gardening Workshops; Brush Clearance

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Monrovia is accepting applications to fill positions on the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Community Services Commission, Library Board, and Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board for terms beginning July 1. Apply before May 1 here, https://is.gd/L55Xm6, or request an application by calling Sarah Godinez at 932-5599 or emailing sgodinez@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ The 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Contest is now open. Here's your chance to see your poem immortalized in a concrete sidewalk. Submit by May 28. Details here: https://is.gd/RJ5Be5
~ The Monrovia Public Library is partnering with the StoryCenter non-profit group to host a story gathering workshop on April 24, 1-3 p.m., that involves a writing prompt meant to evoke a personal story and create time for sharing that writing with the group. https://is.gd/quEqIg
~ Learn what veggies to plant in your spring garden in a Zoom meeting sponsored by the Monrovia Community Garden Leadership Team, May 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Plus, live Q&A with experts. Registration required. Email your name and the title of the workshop to info@monroviacommunitygarden.org
~ Due to the Coronavirus, brush clearance has been delayed a month, so annual brush inspections will begin on or after June 15. Brush clearance notification letters will be sent out on June 1; Athens bins available June 1 - July 31; Initial inspections June 15; second
inspections June 30.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment