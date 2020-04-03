News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
One More Monrovia Coronavirus Case - Total 8
The county reports eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Monrovia, up one from April 1.
https://is.gd/8yDNcF
Comment: That's not good but I'm pretty impressed at the very low growth rate of the virus in Monrovia. Keep up the good work, folks!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/03/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment