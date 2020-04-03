News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

One More Monrovia Coronavirus Case - Total 8

The county reports eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Monrovia, up one from April 1. https://is.gd/8yDNcF

Comment: That's not good but I'm pretty impressed at the very low growth rate of the virus in Monrovia. Keep up the good work, folks!

- Brad Haugaard
