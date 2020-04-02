News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drunk Driver Knocks Out Traffic Light; Barbecue Starts Fire; Laptop Pings Its Location, Suspect Arrested; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 271 service events, resulting in 33 investigations.
Vehicle Tampering
March 26 at 8:07 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road reported a vehicle tampering incident. The victim parked her vehicle in the carport and left it. When she returned the following day, she saw a window had been shattered and the vehicle had been ransacked with items in her vehicle strewn about. Nothing was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 26 at 5:56 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim parked her vehicle at the location on March 24 and left it. When she returned to her vehicle, she saw someone had broken into it. The loss is still being determined and the investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 27 at 12:20 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of N. May Avenue. The victim reported that sometime after 4:00 a.m. that morning, someone took his vehicle from where it was parked on the street without his permission. The vehicle is a 2016 Toyota RAV4. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle database. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 12:43 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a motorist and informed about a traffic collision that occurred at the intersection of Huntington and Shamrock. A vehicle hit a traffic light box and the intersection traffic signal was inoperable. Officers arrived and spoke with the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision. He displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
March 28 at 12:53 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of California called to report her 2016 Nissan Altima had been stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle database. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 29 at 9:13 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Fifth. A motorist was traveling west on Foothill, while another motorist was traveling south on Fifth. One of the motorist failed to stop for the red traffic signal and collided into the other. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 10:29 a.m., a caller reported a possible DUI driver in the 900 block of S. Myrtle. He witnessed a motorist fail to stop at a red light. Officers responded and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of drugs. A DUI investigation was completed and it was determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 7:02 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Lincoln called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. Officer arrived and located the vehicle. The driver was contacted and drug paraphernalia was observed. The driver was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Fire Assist
March 29 at 9:33 p.m., a caller reported a structure fire in the 600 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and evacuated surrounding houses and vehicles. The fire started in a garage and was extinguished. The fire was started by hot coals from a barbecue.
Commercial Burglary
March 30 at 7:29 p.m., an alarm activation was received from a school in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and saw the roll-up door to the snack shop had been pushed in and the inside was ransacked. This was the second time this week it had been burglarized. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 31 at 9:37 a.m., an injury traffic collision occurred at the intersection of California and Huntington. A motorist was traveling west on Huntington and failed to stop at a red light, colliding into another motorist traveling south on California. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain. Investigation continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 31 at 9:49 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of Railroad called police to report that sometime during the night someone entered his business and took a laptop computer. The suspect entered through an unlocked door. Investigation continuing.
Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 2:41 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Mayflower called police to report his stolen laptop was pinging to a specific area within the city. Officers arrived and were able to locate the laptop. The person in possession of the laptop said he just purchased it in Pasadena. He was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges. The laptop was returned to the victim. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 1 at 2:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a male suspect took several items from the convenience store without paying and fled the location on foot. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The property was recovered, and the suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
