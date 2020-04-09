News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Teachers Will be 'Cruisin' Thru Monrovia', Greeting Students

For your safety, please follow these instructions:
  • Do not leave your property. Simply come to doors, porches, windows, front lawns, etc. when you hear the horns to wave to your school.
  • If you encounter other people outside, practice social distancing and remain 6 feet away from one another.
  • Wear a mask while you are outdoors.
Feel free to make signs to show your support and use #CruisinThruMonrovia on social media to share your experience.

We look forward to celebrating our scholars and families as we come together as a community during this time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
- Brad Haugaard
