Citrus Donates Respirator Masks to Local Hospitals
Yesterday, April 21, college personnel delivered masks to Foothill Presbyterian Hospital in Glendora, San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona and City of Hope in Duarte. The masks, which were part of the college's emergency supplies inventory, were donated in response to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment affecting those on the front line of this global pandemic.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/22/2020
