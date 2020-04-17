News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

COVID-19 Testing Available - If Your Qualify

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the county is now offering free COVID-19 testing for those who qualify - here: https://is.gd/BrFCbl

And here's an instructional video about the testing: https://is.gd/3hDHZp


- Brad Haugaard
