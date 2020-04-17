News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
COVID-19 Testing Available - If Your Qualify
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the county is now offering free COVID-19 testing for those who qualify - here:
https://is.gd/BrFCbl
And here's an instructional video about the testing:
https://is.gd/3hDHZp
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/17/2020
