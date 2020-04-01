News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Tzu Chi Foundation Donates Supplies to City to Fight Virus

Monrovia's  Tzu Chi Foundation has donated 200 bottles of hand sanitizer, plus masks and gloves to the City of Monrovia to fight the coronavirus. https://is.gd/G7qBsa

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)