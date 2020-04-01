News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Tzu Chi Foundation Donates Supplies to City to Fight Virus
Monrovia's Tzu Chi Foundation has donated 200 bottles of hand sanitizer, plus masks and gloves to the City of Monrovia to fight the coronavirus. h
ttps://is.gd/G7qBsa
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/01/2020
