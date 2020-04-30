Monrovia Police: Burglar Steals Tools ... and Toilet; Man Hit in Head with Baseball Bat; 'He Looked at Me!'; Thief Nabs Costume Jewelry; and so Forth ...

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 23-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 268 service events, resulting in 45 investigations.
Vehicle Vandalism
April 23 at 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Prospect reported vandalism to her vehicle. Someone shattered one of the windows on her car. The suspect did not enter the vehicle or take anything. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 24 at 7:58 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Linwood called police to report that his detached garage was broken into sometime during the night. An unknown suspect cut a locking mechanism and made entry into the garage, then stole several tools and a toilet. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 24 at 6:12 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of W. Colorado. The resident called police and reported that sometime between April 20 and 24, someone gained entry into the rear house, which is under construction, and took three cell phones and a laptop computer. Investigation continuing.
Lost / Stolen License Plate
April 24 at 7:44 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Royal Oaks called to report the rear license plate to his vehicle had been stolen. The license plate was entered into the law enforcement system as stolen.
Pursuit / Felony Evading – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 8:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when he observed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. He attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The officer went in pursuit of the motorist. A short time later the officer cancel his pursuit because he had the necessary information to identify the driver. A follow-up investigation lead to the location of the driver at his home. The driver was arrested for the vehicle code violations and for felony evading. The vehicle was impounded per the California Vehicle Code.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 3:38 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Huntington near the 210 eastbound on-ramp. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
April 26 at 8:05 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Almond called to report that his vehicle had been stolen sometime between 7:00 p.m. on April 25 and 7:00 a.m. on April 26. The vehicle is a 1990 Honda Civic and it was taken from the street in front of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 1:41 p.m., a resident from the 800 block of W. Huntington called to report that her adult son had just been hit in the head by a neighbor with a baseball bat. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a laceration and contusion to his head. The suspect responded to Monrovia Police Department to turn himself in.
Vehicle Burglary
April 27 at 5:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte when he was flagged down regarding a vehicle burglary that occurred at a residence in the 600 block of W. Duarte. The theft occurred sometime during the night in the carport area of the apartment complex. A backpack containing personal identification was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 10:41 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called police to report a vandalism incident that just occurred. A customer who was inside the store became involved in an argument with a subject who was upset because the customer looked at him. The subject followed the customer outside the store into the parking lot. The customer was getting in his vehicle to leave, and the suspect punched the hood of the victim's vehicle, causing a dent. The suspect was detained by officers and after further investigation he was arrested for misdemeanor vandalism.
Grand Theft
April 27 at 3:58 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Stedman called to report that sometime during the night someone removed the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting
April 27 at 6:49 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called police to report a theft that just occurred. A female suspect entered the store without wearing a mask. When they advised her about the mask requirement, she walked out of the store with merchandise and did not pay for it. Officers responded and searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. Investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
April 28 at 8:18 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime called to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took costume jewelry and shoes. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 28 at 10:50 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut called to report that his work vehicle was taken sometime during the early morning hours. The vehicle was parked in front of his home. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
April 28 at 3:41 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Leafwood called to report someone removed her Ring doorbell camera from her front door. The suspect also tried stealing a package, but was confronted by the homeowner. The suspect fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 28 at 3:42 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of W. Walnut. The victim reported that his tan, Nissan 720 King Cab truck was taken sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 9:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspect that concealed merchandise while inside the store and left without paying for the items. The suspect was detained by officers and arrested.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 29 at 3:28 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Encinitas called police to report a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the area for several days. A computer check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of West Covina. The vehicle was recovered.
