From Cool to Hot

Heat advisory from National Weather Service for San Gabriel Valley from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures up to 93 degrees are expected Friday and Saturday.  https://is.gd/yx7pvK

- Brad Haugaard
