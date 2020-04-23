News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
From Cool to Hot
Heat advisory from National Weather Service for San Gabriel Valley from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures up to 93 degrees are expected Friday and Saturday.
https://is.gd/yx7pvK
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/23/2020
