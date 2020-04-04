Crash Following Apparent Race Between Mustang and Camaro - Two Drivers Hospitalized

RMG News (sorry, no link), is reporting two people taken to the hospital early Saturday afternoon after what bystanders said appeared to be a race between a Mustang and Camaro in the 1900 block of South Myrtle. The news service reports the Mustang ran into a pickup and the Mustang's driver was flung about 100 feet. Both the driver of the Mustang and the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital. The Camaro drove off.
Update: Report from KTLA: https://is.gd/GhSv1S
- Brad Haugaard
