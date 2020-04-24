News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 31

Monrovia now has 31 Coronavirus cases, up from 25 two days ago. Hopefully this is a result of more testing becoming available. https://shrtm.nu/JCZx

- Brad Haugaard 
