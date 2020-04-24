News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 31
Monrovia now has 31 Coronavirus cases, up from 25 two days ago. Hopefully this is a result of more testing becoming available.
https://shrtm.nu/JCZx
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/24/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment