Tofu - You Gotta Earn Her Love

Patience is the name of the game with Tofu, a gorgeous Tortie Point Siamese. Tofu is a discerning cat who doesn’t give her love to just anyone. So when she does love you, you’ll know it’s real! A few tips: she loves treats, and enjoys playing with toys. It may take a little time to gain her trust, but it’s worth it. Be the envy of all your friends when you become Tofu’s one and only!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
