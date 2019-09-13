News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Las Marias Mexican Restaurant
Lunch at Las Marias Mexican Restaurant in the shopping center at Foothill and Alta Vista. Got the carnitas plate for $8.49 and a soft drink for $1.92. Good and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/13/2019
restaurants
Unknown
September 13, 2019 at 3:05 PM
Love Las Maria's!
