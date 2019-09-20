News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Los Victor’s
Lunch at Los Victor’s, the Mexican food stand at Foothill and May. Got the carnitas burrito for $6.50 (took a bite so you can see inside) and a medium horchata for $1.90. Both the burrito and the horchata were excellent!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/20/2019
restaurants
