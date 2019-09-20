News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Los Victor’s

Lunch at Los Victor’s, the Mexican food stand at Foothill and May. Got the carnitas burrito for $6.50 (took a bite so you can see inside) and a medium  horchata for $1.90. Both the burrito and the horchata were excellent!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)