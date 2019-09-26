Monrovia Police: The Drunks and the Drugged; Vehicle Thefts; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 19-25. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 391 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
September 19 at 7:17 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Monterey called to report her vehicle was taken sometime during the night. She parked her vehicle in her designated parking stall the night before. When she came out in the morning, she discovered it was missing. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism
September 19 at 9:50 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 300 block of Oakcliff. The resident called to report her boyfriend's vehicle had been vandalized sometime during the night. The suspect scratched the female residents name into the paint of the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 2:50 p.m., a caller reported a male subject lying on the sidewalk with an empty beer can next to him in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and conducted a welfare check on the individual. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 10:12 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist and explained the reason for the stop. A computer check of the subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 12:07 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Live Oak when he saw two vehicles racing southbound at a high rate of speed. The officer radioed another officer who was blocks ahead of the racing vehicles. That officer observed the vehicles still traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
September 20 at 3:38 a.m., a driver was reported passed out behind the wheel in a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located the vehicle. There were two occupants inside. The driver had not been drinking. The passenger was found to have a no-bail warrant and a consent search of the vehicle revealed a methamphetamine pipe belonging to the driver. Both subjects were arrested.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 8:46 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw two subjects, one of which he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. The subjects were stopped. The other subject consented to a search and heroin was found in her possession. Both subjects were arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 12:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 1:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area near Peck and Longden when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist and explained the reason for the stop. A computer check revealed four narcotics related warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 8:48 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. He contacted the driver and explained the reason he was stopped. A computer check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 23 at 7:56 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the 100 block of W. Duarte. A motorist was traveling east on Duarte and stopped at a red light. Another motorist also traveling east did not stop in time and rear ended the vehicle in front of him. One of the drivers complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
September 23 at 12:38 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana called to report his vehicle was taken from the front of his residence. He last saw his vehicle on Saturday morning at his residence when he left for the weekend. When he returned, his vehicle was gone. All of the keys were accounted for and he didn't give anyone permission to take it. Investigation continuing.
Fraud
September 23 at 1:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock called police to report a subject that came into the business and produced a fraudulent check. It wasn’t learned until after the subject left that the check was fraudulent. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 24 at 7:25 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of S. Ivy. The caller told police that he loaded up a U-Haul truck for a local resident and left it parked overnight in front of the residence. He returned the next morning and the vehicle was not there. The truck was located later in East Los Angeles and the contents were gone. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 5:24 p.m., an intoxicated male subject was reported in the 100 block of W. Lemon. Officers responded and located the subject, who was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 5:51 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject had concealed merchandise and left the store without paying for the items. Officers arrived and located the subject. The property was recovered and the subject was placed under private person’s arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
In City Park After Closing Hours – Suspects Issued Citation
September 25 at 12:25 a.m., officers were on patrol near Library Park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when they saw two subjects in the park after hours, which is a violation of the Monrovia Municipal Code. The two subjects were detained and issued citations.
Grand Theft Auto
September 25 at 5:42 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Shamrock called police to report his work truck had been stolen. The truck was taken sometime between 10:00 p.m. on September 24 and 5:40 a.m. on September 25. The investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
September 25 at 2:24 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Colorado called police to report a theft of mail from his porch. The suspect was captured on video by the victim’s RING video camera. The suspect is described as a male White, 30 to 35 years old, thin build, wearing a Broncos hat and baggy jeans. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 25 at 4:01 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision that occurred in the 300 block of W. Palm. A motorist was traveling west on Palm and stopped at the posted stop sign. Another motorist was traveling south on Magnolia, which has no posted stop signs. The motorist on Palm entered the intersection and was broadsided by the motorist traveling on Magnolia. One of the passengers complained of pain and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The collision was captured on video and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
