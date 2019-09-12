News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drunks and Drugs; Shoplifting; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 421 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
September 5 at 6:21 a.m., an employee from a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle called to report a company vehicle had been taken from the property without permission. The vehicle was last seen on the property September 4 at 7:00 p.m. The vehicle taken was a white, 2006, GMC van. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 5 at 3:03 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain called to report one of their work trucks had been stolen and was later located in Los Angeles. The vehicle was taken several days earlier, but employees did not notice it missing. The vehicle was entered as stolen and recovered in Los Angeles.
Resisting a Peace Officer / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 11:31 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject inside Station Square Park after hours in violation of the city ordinance. The officer attempted to stop the subject, but the subject refused to comply. The subject was subsequently stopped one block away. A computer check revealed the subject had four outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 6 at 6:56 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain. An employee called police to report five of their work trucks had been burglarized and cleaning equipment was stolen. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 7:43 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit several traffic violations. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 9:57 p.m., security for a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report they were detaining a female subject for taking merchandise outside the store without paying for it. Officers responded and, after investigating, arrested the suspect. A computer check revealed she also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 12:09 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject on a bicycle commit a vehicle code violation. He stopped the bicyclist, and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 3:20 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a suspicious male subject carrying two backpacks. He was hiding in the shadows near a residence. The officer contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 1:25 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Royal Oaks called police to report a suspicious subject trespassing on their property. Officers arrived and located the subject standing near the front door of the residence. When officers approached, the subject threw a glass methamphetamine pipe in the planter, which was later recovered. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 8:35 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called police to report a subject causing a disturbance with family members. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 10:38 a.m., a caller reported two male subjects at Station Square in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle causing a disturbance. The caller said the subjects were arguing in the bathroom and it sounded as if they were about to fight. Officers arrived and detained the two subjects, who were now outside the bathroom. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 10 at 12:57 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Central and Myrtle. Two vehicles came to a stop at the light for Central and Myrtle. The light turned green and the vehicle in front moved, but then stopped. The vehicle behind rear-ended the one in front. There was very minor damage, but the driver complained of pain.
Vandalism / Trespassing
September 11 at 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stedman Place regarding a subject who was jumping through various properties and broke a window on one of the residences. Officers located the subject on Myrtle and found he had a laceration on his back. The subject was heavily intoxicated. He was positively identified by a witness. The subject was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 11 at 5:01 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim called police to report her wallet had been stolen from her purse while shopping in the store. When she went to the register to pay for her items, she realized her wallet wasn't in her purse. She checked with store employees, but nothing had been turned in to them. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 11 at 6:39 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Canyon. The victim reported the vehicle was broken into sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The rear passenger window was smashed and a black bag was stolen from the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspects Arrested
September 11 at 7:58 p.m., officers were conducting extra patrol at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, when they were advised of a shoplifting that had just occurred. Loss Prevention pointed out the vehicle and the officers conducted a traffic stop. The stolen items were located and recovered from the vehicle. One of the suspects was also in possession of burglary tools. Both of the suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
