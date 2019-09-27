Monrovia Council to Hire Former Calistoga City Manager

According to the staff report (https://is.gd/Afvfqz), "Feik was previously the City Manager of the City of Calistoga, in Northern California through April of 2019. From his time in Calistoga, Mr. Feik’s application highlights his work leading multiple initiatives of direct relevance to Monrovia, including the development of a 10 year Capital Infrastructure Plan, new initiatives to address pension costs, meeting the City’s goals for affordable housing development, and leading the City’s response to the Napa-Lake-Sonoma wildfire disaster in 2017. Prior to becoming City Manager in Calistoga, he was the Administrative Services Director in Auburn, California, Assistant City Manager in Knoxville, Iowa, and held various positions in the City of Olathe, Kansas. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Weber State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas."
The contract will be for three years and Feik will be paid a starting salary of $210,000, which is subject to adjustment yearly following the annual performance evaluation, with the amount of any such adjustment subject to negotiation and capped at 5% annually. The salary is approximately 9% less than what was paid to the previous city manager, Oliver Chi, as of his departure.
Here is a bio Feik wrote of himself: https://is.gd/YZruri
- Brad Haugaard
