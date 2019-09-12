News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City a Manager Oliver Chi Says Goodbye


An emotional Oliver Chi said goodbye to Monrovia at a farewell ice cream social in Library Park. Chi said serving in Monrovia has been the greatest honor of his life. Chi has accepted a job as city manager of Huntington Beach. 

- Brad Haugaard 
