City a Manager Oliver Chi Says Goodbye
An emotional Oliver Chi said goodbye to Monrovia at a farewell ice cream social in Library Park. Chi said serving in Monrovia has been the greatest honor of his life. Chi has accepted a job as city manager of Huntington Beach.
- Brad Haugaard
9/12/2019
