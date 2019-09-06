News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

KGEM May Broadcast Monrovia High Varsity Games

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/X9nhjq) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ A deal for KGEM to broadcast Monrovia High varsity athletic games. The school will pay Community Media of the Foothills $800 per game to broadcast the games live and archive them. KGEM will offer two to four sponsor announcements per game at $200 each, which it will use to reduce the $800 being charged to the District. https://is.gd/xHonZB

~ A memorandum of understanding to provide students of La Sierra University, of Riverside, teaching, administration, and pupil services (special education, counseling and school psychology). https://is.gd/4BOOXw

~ Hiring Terra Pave, Inc. for $14,600 to remove and replace approximately 1,700 square feet of failed asphalt at the Colorado driveway of Monrovia High. https://is.gd/QUv9Ke

- Brad Haugaard
