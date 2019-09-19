News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: 'Major Prize' Actually a Fraud; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Vehicle Burglary Suspects Arrested
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 434 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 1:35 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Diamond and Mayflower when he observed a subject he believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was stopped and an investigation was conducted. The subject was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested.
Traffic Stop / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 4:06 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 12:25 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1900 block of S. California stopped a driver for failing to stop at the stop light. When the officer contacted the driver, he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication / Prowling / Possession of a Gun – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 3:11 a.m., a female resident in the 900 block of W. Olive called police to report her estranged husband was at the location and would not leave. The couple is separated and the husband was found sneaking around in the backyard and was intoxicated. The wife sat with her estranged husband for almost two hours talking with him, but could not get him to leave. Officers arrived and the subject was arrested for prowling and public intoxication. While securing the subjects vehicle, an open handgun case was found on the front seat. Officers searched around the vehicle and found a loaded revolver nearby in the bushes. An emergency restraining order was issued.
Vandalism Incident
September 13 at 7:43 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Linwood called police to report a rock was thrown through the front window to his apartment. Investigation continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 11:56 p.m., an officer was patrolling Recreation Park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a subject inside the park after closing hours, which is a violation of the local municipal code. The subject was detained, and the officer determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 12:44 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers responded and contacted both drivers. One of the drivers displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 2:06 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a bicyclist in the area of Shamrock and Maple for a traffic violation. An Investigation revealed the bicyclist was in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting / Identity Theft / No Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 2:50 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a bicyclist for a traffic violation in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. The bicyclist ignored the officer's commands and fled on his bicycle. The officer caught up to the subject and arrested him for resisting/delaying. The subject was later determined to have identified himself using someone else's personal information to avoid the discovery of a no-bail warrant. He was charged with resisting/delaying, identity theft, and a no-bail parole violation.
Fraud Incident
September 15 at 7:25 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a fraud incident. The resident attempted to purchase a vehicle online and sent a twelve hundred dollar credit card deposit to the seller. The resident never received the vehicle and was unable to get ahold of the seller again. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 15 at 7:53 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of Royal Oaks. The resident called police to report a pair of sunglasses and a checkbook were taken from his car. He notified his bank and closed his checking account. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 8:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision that occurred in the 200 block of W. Cypress. When they arrived and spoke with both drivers, they found one of the drivers displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Tampering
September 16 at 8:16 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Montana called police to report their vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was missing. There were surveillance cameras around the location. The suspect was described as a tall, thin, male African American. Investigation continuing.
Fraud Incident
September 16 at 10:12 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called police to report a fraud incident. The resident received a phone call stating she had won a major prize, and all she needed to do was give her personal information and $199.00. The caller asked for the money to be transferred through Venmo or another electronic banking service, but the victim didn't have any of those. She was then asked to get a money order and send it to an account, which she did. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 16 at 1:39 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista. The resident called police when he returned home and discovered his back door was forced open. It was unknown if anything was taken at the time of the report. Investigation continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 9:05 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 2:23 a.m., a caller reported two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in the 400 block of Montana and one of the drivers was attempting to leave the scene. Officers responded and located the driver nearby. He was positively identified by a witness. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
September 17 at 10:42 a.m., an adult male and female went into a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. They selected items and left the business without paying for them. They entered a black sedan and left the location. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 17 at 5:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of N. Myrtle. The victim parked his vehicle and went inside a residence. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered a window had been broken. He looked inside and discovered the tools he left in the vehicle were no longer there. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 17 at 9:10 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle in front of a business and went inside. When he returned, he discovered someone had broken into his vehicle. The rear passenger window was shattered. The victim's backpack containing a laptop and other items was stolen from the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 2:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject he recognized from prior contacts. He knew the subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was detained and arrested for the warrant.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspects Arrested
September 18 at 6:42 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called police to report two suspicious individuals in the area, both wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks. The reporting party was aware of a vehicle burglary that occurred the day prior and called police. Officers responded, and as they arrived on scene, the reporting party pointed out the two subjects. The subjects ran when they saw the officers and a short foot pursuit took place, but the suspects were quickly located and detained. The suspects were positively identified by the resident, and the backpacks were found to contain stolen property from the vehicle burglary that occurred the day prior. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody. The suspects admitted to committing several vehicle burglaries.
Posted by Brad at 9/19/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment