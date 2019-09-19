News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

First Monrovia Scouting Day Coming Up Sept. 28

The First Annual Monrovia Scouting Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Library Park from noon until 6 p.m. Larn about the opportunities and experiences that Scouting offers for girls and boys of all ages.

- Brad Haugaard
