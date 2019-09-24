News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Marlene - Still a Puppy, Everything's a Game

Have you ever been told you have youthful energy? Marlene can relate! Although she’s four years old, she looks and acts like a puppy. Marlene loves to play, and can turn any activity into a game. She would do great with a person who has as much exuberance and energy as she does, and doesn’t mind her occasionally having the zoomies! After all, aren’t zoomies a sign of a life well-lived? If you’d love to make friends with a happy, lively pup, stop by and get to know Marlene.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
