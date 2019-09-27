City Council to Consider Preservation of Monrovia Market, Flying A Gas Station; Historic Homes

~ Appointment of new city manager. See here: https://is.gd/DYSw0V
~ Creating a "Planned Development Area" for 525 (Monrovia Market) and 721 (Flying A gasoline station) South Shamrock Ave. The purpose is to preserve and restore the Route 66 properties by "allowing uses that require minimal change to the character defining features of the building and its site environment; promote the long-term economic viability of the properties; identify and permit uses that will be compatible with the surrounding residential neighborhood." https://is.gd/yXM2RG
Encinitas
Palm
~ Grant historical status to 168 North Encinitas Ave. (https://is.gd/ER2JyN), a Craftsman Bungalow style home built in 1912; and to 324 West Palm Ave. (https://is.gd/rJApwb), a folk Victorian home.
