St. Luke's Concert to Benefit Organ Repair

The St Luke's Episcopal Church Choir will present its seventh annual fundraiser on Saturday evening, Sept. 21, at the church, 122 S. California Avenue, at Foothill Boulevard.

Proceeds from the event will help fund long-needed repairs and improvements to the church's Bascom & Vaughan three-manual organ. The instrument features 42 ranks and a separate antiphonal division, with  pipes custom-positioned to take advantage of the sanctuary's acoustics.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.in Guild Hall. The show, directed by St. Luke Music Director Kent B. Jones, will follow at 6:45 p.m. in the sanctuary. An array of musical styles will be heard, performed by members of the choir and special guests. 

Tickets are $40 each with discounts for tables of eight, and may be ordered on Eventbrite at https://is.gd/fdTHYl. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $50 each.

- Brad Haugaard
