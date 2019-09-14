News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
St. Luke's Concert to Benefit Organ Repair
Proceeds from the event will help fund long-needed repairs and improvements to the church's Bascom & Vaughan three-manual organ. The instrument features 42 ranks and a separate antiphonal division, with pipes custom-positioned to take advantage of the sanctuary's acoustics.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.in Guild Hall. The show, directed by St. Luke Music Director Kent B. Jones, will follow at 6:45 p.m. in the sanctuary. An array of musical styles will be heard, performed by members of the choir and special guests.
Tickets are $40 each with discounts for tables of eight, and may be ordered on Eventbrite at https://is.gd/fdTHYl. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $50 each.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 9/14/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment