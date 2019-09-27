Superintendent Thorossian's September Schools Update

Dear Monrovia Unified School District community,
Monrovia Unified is committed to providing our students with opportunities to be successful academically and in their personal pursuits. Through our array of programs, our students are able to grow their skill sets and discover new passions.
Over the last month, our elementary students have been busy learning new coding components, advancing in their Dual-Language Immersion programs, and learning what it means to be part of a bully-free campus.
Our high school athletes have been enjoying their new Wildcat Stadium field and track, renovated this summer and celebrated with a grand re-opening on Aug. 30. We are excited for our students and community to have this new, upgraded field that they can use for 10 to 15 more years!
On Sept. 20, students from Monroe Elementary School participated in a march to express their opposition to bullying. Students marched and pledged to be bully-free and to continue the school’s dynamic of kindness and positive peer relationships. The event was publicized by Telemundo, which celebrated the school’s bullying prevention efforts! I am proud of our students and commend them for helping promote kindness not just at their school, but across the District.
At Monrovia High School, the WorkAbility and Transition Partnership programs have given our students with disabilities a wonderful opportunity! Students are now taking part in the Monrovia High Roasters program, which has allowed them to learn the responsibilities of being employed, all while selling hot beverages to our wonderful faculty and staff.
Lastly, I would like to thank our partner, Monrovia Reads, for continuing to provide our students with the opportunity to foster a love of reading and promoting literacy across our District!
The start of the school year has been productive and busy for our students, teachers, staff, and administrators and these wonderful programs for our students would not be possible without the amazing people who lead them. I look forward to hearing about our students’ success and achievements this year!
Monrovia Unified’s mission is to provide world-class schools for world-class students, and we invite our community to learn more about our extraordinary programs from the Board of Education during our State of the Schools Address on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Monrovia High School’s Performing Arts Center, 845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
