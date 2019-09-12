News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Dental Care at Monrovia High

Monrovia High School will be offering free dental care for children to 18-years-old through Big Smiles Dental, "the nation’s largest mobile in-school dental program." https://is.gd/hlpiRa

- Brad Haugaard


