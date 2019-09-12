News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Free Dental Care at Monrovia High
Monrovia High School will be offering free dental care for children to 18-years-old through Big Smiles Dental, "the nation’s largest mobile in-school dental program."
https://is.gd/hlpiRa
- Brad Haugaard
